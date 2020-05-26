Chrissy Teigen Defends Herself After Receiving Immediate Backlash for Coronavirus Test Video
Chrissy Teigen is fending off negative comments after tweeting out a video of her receiving a coronavirus test. The supermodel tweeted out the clip on Tuesday, which showed her getting each nostril swabbed by a medical official.
Despite multiple accounts about the test being incredibly uncomfortable, Teigen seemed to take it like a champ, even writing "Honestly I loved it" along with the video. However, there was almost immediate blowback, mostly questioning why she was getting tested, and how she was able to get one, despite widespread reports of shortages. Of course, the Chrissy's Court star has grown accustomed to fending off criticism online and was quick to shoot down the two most repeated talking points.
As she clarified in numerous follow-up tweets, she got the test because she's about to have surgery. She added tests are available for free to residents of Los Angeles, California, where she lives with husband John Legend and their children and occasionally stays up late binging true crime podcasts. Amid the flurry negative comments, she also repeatedly posted information about how others in Los Angeles can get access to testing themselves.
As mentioned previously, others were quick to thank Teigen for making the process seem less daunting and scary. Of course, she took the time to thank them via tweet as well.