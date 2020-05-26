Chrissy Teigen Bashed for Wishing Fans a 'Happy' Memorial Day
Chrissy Teigen isn't new to controversial posts on social media, but even she may not have been ready for what ensued after her Memorial Day post on Monday. Teigen shared a pair of photos on her and John Legend's children with the caption being, "Happy Memorial Day from our monsters to yours."
The tweet was quickly on the receiving end of some negative backlash, as many voiced their disappointment in her sentiment, as well as the lack of true meaning behind her initial posting. Many celebrities across the spectrum put up images of soldiers or American flags, such as Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher. Still, Teigen's decision not to include anything of that nature seemed to not go over well with the majority of her fan base. One user, in particular, warned her of what would come next shortly after the post went up, writing, "Take cover. A bunch of people are about to tell you how you shouldn't say happy memorial day." Here is a look at what transpired from her Memorial Day message with some of the more notable responses her tweet elicited.
Memorial Day isn’t happy. It’s about dead soldiers.— Colleen at home with my true love, staying safe (@GroovyColleen) May 26, 2020
I will never understand why Americans say "happy memorial day." Sigh.— carlos (@caguirre94) May 26, 2020
As a military wife for 23urs and my husband has 6 deployments under his belt...we have the right to say hey btw this is isn’t the 4th, it’s NOT a happy day for the military— taniasue (@taniasue) May 26, 2020
"Happy"— Scarlett Ramirez (@Tigresa_de1810) May 26, 2020
For what? Honestly, I'm curious what's to be happy about?
We memorialize those who lost their lives in service to our country.
Please don't say Happy Memorial Day - it's a day of mourning, not celebration.— Capt'nWednesday⚓️ (@captnwednesday) May 26, 2020
Military members and their families....don’t bore today as happy or a day to celebrate. I have to watch my husband extra on today as he mourns for his friends who were lost. There’s no picnic etc for us. It’s the the 4th, I think America has this day so backwards. ♥️— taniasue (@taniasue) May 26, 2020
Sorry @chrissyteigen Today is not the day to say “Happy Memorial Day.” Respectfully, it is not a day of “happy.” It’s about memorializing our lost hero’s. Respectfully. ❤️peace.— KelseyvilleCa (@KelseyvilleC) May 26, 2020