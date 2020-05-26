Chrissy Teigen Bashed for Wishing Fans a 'Happy' Memorial Day

Chrissy Teigen isn't new to controversial posts on social media, but even she may not have been ready for what ensued after her Memorial Day post on Monday. Teigen shared a pair of photos on her and John Legend's children with the caption being, "Happy Memorial Day from our monsters to yours."

The tweet was quickly on the receiving end of some negative backlash, as many voiced their disappointment in her sentiment, as well as the lack of true meaning behind her initial posting. Many celebrities across the spectrum put up images of soldiers or American flags, such as Carrie Underwood's husband Mike Fisher. Still, Teigen's decision not to include anything of that nature seemed to not go over well with the majority of her fan base. One user, in particular, warned her of what would come next shortly after the post went up, writing, "Take cover. A bunch of people are about to tell you how you shouldn't say happy memorial day." Here is a look at what transpired from her Memorial Day message with some of the more notable responses her tweet elicited.