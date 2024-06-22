Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at Commenters Who Called Her 'Dirty'

Chrissy Teigen recently found herself at the center of controversy over an innocuous bathtub video. The incident began when her husband, John Legend, shared a brief clip on Instagram featuring Teigen in a bathtub filled with brown water. The video, intended to promote Legend's skincare line Loved01, inadvertently sparked a heated debate about hygiene and privacy.

In the footage, Legend can be heard asking, "What is happening here?" to which Teigen responds, "I'm getting all my body makeup off," while scrubbing her leg. Legend captioned the post, "Sometimes you gotta exfoliate!" and tagged his wife along with his skincare brand.

However, the seemingly harmless promotional content quickly drew criticism from some viewers. Many commenters expressed disgust at what they perceived as "dirty" bathwater, ignoring Teigen's explanation in the video. Some went as far as to suggest that Teigen wasn't showering enough or that bathing in such water was unsanitary.

One user commented, "Too much dirt for just one body , not showering enough I believe," while another stated, "Kind of disgusting bathing in dirty water. Chrissy should have showered instead."

In response to the mounting criticism, Teigen initially attempted to clarify the situation in the comments section of Legend's post. She wrote, "The water is dirty because I'm getting my body makeup off, like I said in the video my sweet angels!" Despite her explanation, negative comments persisted.

Determined to set the record straight, Teigen took matters into her own hands by reposting the video on her own Instagram account. In a lengthy caption, she addressed the controversy head-on, writing, "Currently getting roasted online for being dirty because no one listened to the audio where I say I'm soaking off body makeup (to shower after!)" She went on to note the "full blown fights in John's comments" and expressed amusement at some of the more absurd criticisms, such as "baths are not for bathing."

Teigen even found humor in the situation, stating, "I love a good old fashioned roasting though, u guys are killing it (it being never touching grass ever)." Some commenters took issue with Legend posting a video of his wife in the bathtub, regardless of the water's color. One user remarked, "There used to be a day where a man would rather die a gruesome and slow death than post his wife half naked on the Internet. But aye! Your marriage."

Interestingly enough, the debate went beyond hygiene concerns to include bathing practices in general. Some commenters argued baths themselves are inherently unclean, a point that Teigen and Legend found particularly amusing. Legend commented on his wife's post, saying, "Baths are not for bathing is some amazing internet-ness."