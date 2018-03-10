Chrissy Teigen Mourns Loss of Her Beloved Dog: ‘I Will Love You Forever, My Boy’

Chrissy Teigen‘s beloved dog Puddy died Wednesday, and the supermodel shared a series of emotional Instagram posts to revel in the memories of her adorable bulldog.

Teigen said her relationship with Puddy predated her marriage to singer John Legend, who she tied the knot with in 2013. The 32-year-old Teigen said she found Puddy 10 years ago, the year she started dating Legend. Teigen said Puddy was there “for us through every up, down, new house, new city, new tour, new travel.”

“He welcomed new pups and loved on new babies and new bellies,” Teigen continued. “He was there for everything. Every time I needed a taste tester, someone to kiss or needed to sob into his stinky rolls, he was there. It’s true what they say. We are their entire lives and it is the greatest shame that they can only bless us with a short spark of time in ours. I always knew I would lose a piece of me when he left us. I feel the hole now. I will love you forever, my boy. My heart aches. Thank you so much for everything, everything.”

Teigen said Puddy was survived by his wife, Pippa. She also shared photos of their wedding. She also posted a video of Puddy licking their first daughter Luna’s leg. “I love you. I will miss you every day,” she wrote.

Another post included a 2008 photo of Teigen with a much-younger Puddy. She also posted a video of her kissing Puddy, who does not look that interested in human contact.

“I know somewhere extremely deep down underneath all the skin and chub, you loved my kisses,” she wrote.

Her last post about Puddy’s death showed a hilarious photo of Puddy wearing flowers around his head.

“The end. I can’t thank you enough for your years. I’ll love you forever,” she wrote.

While Teigen is saying goodbye to one member of the family, she is about to welcome another one. Last week, she shared an ultrasound of her second child. “Hello I’m a bebe boy kinda,” she wrote on Twitter.

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Teigen said that still have not chosen a name for their second child, who is due in June.

“Boy names are really tough and I don’t think it will have a middle name because we can’t even think of a first name,” she said. I’ve been toying with Dick Legend a lot … Richard Legend. Everyone’s like, ‘Why don’t you do the J.J. thing, John Jr.?’ But John and his ego, he was like, ‘I don’t want him to feel like he has to live up to that.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, you are a jerk.’”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Chrissy Teigen