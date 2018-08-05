Chrissy Teigen Live-Tweets Terror of Deadly Bali Earthquake on Family Vacation

Chrissy Teigen was literally shaken Sunday from a family vacation in the Indonesian tourist mecca of Bali by a deadly earthquake.

The 6.9-magnitude temblor in neighborhing Lombok killed at least 39 people, CBS News reports, a week after a 6.4 quake in the same region killed more than a dozen people.

Teigen revealed she was staying in a stilted house by the beach, where she and husband John Legend have been vacationing for the past week along with newborn son Miles and daughter Luna, when the earthquake struck.

The 32-year-old model and Twitter queen told her 10.6 million followers in real time about her experiences, including walking outside naked holding her newborn son Miles.

“I’m either trembling or these little quakes won’t stop IM TRYING TO BE NORMAL HERE,” she wrote.

She live-tweeted throughout the quake, starting with “oh my god.”

She added: “Bali. Trembling. So long.”

Fortunately, she and Miles were not harmed, just frightened, as she tweeted: “Phewwwwww.”

“Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of ‘hooooooly shit this is happening,’” she added.

Teigen also shared she was naked when the earthquake hit. “I very calmly walked outside saying clutching baby saying ‘I’m naked. I’m naked. I’m naked.’ like a naked zombie.’”

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake, initially listed as a 7.0 magnitude but later downgraded to 6.9, was reported around 7:46 a.m. ET off Lombok Island, east of Bali.

A magnitude 6.4 quake hit Lombok on July 29 killing 16 people. Hundreds of tourists were stranded on Mount Rinjani after the quake triggered a landslide, and more than 1,400 houses were damaged.

Sunday’s earthquake was about 19 miles deep, the USGS said, and caused an electrical blackout so authorities were unable to immediately assess the damage.

The earthquake also triggered a tsunami warning for the area that since has been canceled, said Dwikorita Karnawati, head of Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

But that wasn’t the end of crisis for Teigen, as she tweeted, “So many aftershocks.”

“Another,” she added. “Oh dear lord.”

And finally: “another one … small but please stop, earth.”