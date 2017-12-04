‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Reveals Holiday Plans With Boyfriend

Chrissy Metz has been in love for a year and is ready to tackle the holidays with her camera operator boyfriend, Josh Stancil.

The This Is Us star told Entertainment Tonight that she and Stancil plan on spending the holidays together in Florida.

“We’ve done it last year, so he’s braced for impact. He’s gonna handle it. He’ll be alright!” she joked. “We’re excited just to kind of chill out.”

The 37-year-old’s co-stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley have gotten engaged and married, respectively, within the last year, but Metz says fans shouldn’t expect a ring on her finger any time soon.

“Pump the breaks! Nobody’s trying to get married!” she said.

“You know, I was previously married to an amazing man [and] we’re still friends, but I want to like, figure out what’s going on,” she explained. “This needs to be about me, and I can, of course, have a healthy relationship, but I’m not in any rush to get married.”

Metz previously told ET that she and Stancil met on the set of This Is Us and work together pretty frequently.

“We see each other whenever I’m working,” Metz said. “He’s still texting me like, ‘I hope you have a great day. I’ll see you soon.’ He’s a little gem… It’s pretty wonderful.”

As for how you should spend your down time during the holidays, Metz suggests re-watching This Is Us.

“Re-watch the second season or even the first, if you’d like to…With [re-watching], we discover things that we didn’t see the first time, little small nuances of a performance, or the way the scene is played out,” she said.

The hit NBC drama just aired its mid-season finale episode last Tuesday, but Metz says to be prepared for a lot of Kevin action when it returns in January.

“We’re going to come to understand the core of what’s really going on with Kevin,” she said. “He’s gone really high with all of his success, and now really reaching a low, and [we’ll explore] what that means for the family, and how we get through this together.”

What can fans expect from Kate and Toby? Despite Kate’s devastating miscarriage, she decided during the episode leading up to the fall finale that she wants to try for more kids — and Metz says that could mean biological or adoptive.

“I think Toby and Kate, they want to love and extend their love, whether it’s adoptive or a biological child,” she shared.