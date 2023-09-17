Billy MIller, 'Young and the Restless' and 'General Hospital' Star, Dead at 43

Bill Miller, a fixture on The Young and the Restless and General Hospital, has died at 43. According to TV Line, Miller was a three-time Daytime Emmy Award winner in his soap opera acting career.

No cause of death was revealed at publication, though TV Line does note Miller had been struggling with manic depression, confirmed by his representatives. He passed away on Friday, Sept. 15 in Austin, Texas, and is survived by his mother Patricia, sister Megan, brother-in-law Ronnie, and their kids Grayson and Charley.

Miller's breakout role came on The Young and the Restless as Billy Abbott. He was the fourth actor to play the character on the long-running CBS soap opera, eventually making the role his own during his six years on the show and winning three Daytime Emmys. He was awarded twice as Outstanding Supporting Actor and a third time for Outstanding Lead Actor.

He would leave the series in 2014, taking over the role of Jason Morgan/Drew Cain on General Hospital, replacing Steve Burton. He left this position in 2019. Several of his co-stars and friends from his career reacted to his passing.

"You lit up every room with your smile," Young and the Restless alum Michael Muhney said. "Your quiet intensity onscreen was second only to your gentle kindness and genuine care in private. You were bigger and braver and bolder than this life. You were legend. There is no landing to this final cliffhanger, the wings you've spent your lifetime earning have carried you up to that wonderful place in the sky."

I'm so sad to hear of Billy Miller's passing. His infectious charm and warmth left lasting impressions on all of us who were lucky enough to have him in our lives. Im gonna miss that mischievous smile. Love you Billy. pic.twitter.com/kTnML9Zxlw — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) September 17, 2023

"I am devastated to hear news of the incredibly talented Billy Miller's passing," General Hospital's EP Frank Valentini wrote. "On behalf of the entire [General Hospital] family, our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time."

"I had a lot of love and respect for Billy Miller," he wrote. "We had some good times on Y&R. His untimely death is a great loss. Love to his family and all who loved him," Stephen Nichols, former Young and the Restless star, shared.

Miller also had some forays into primetime during his career. He appeared on CSI: NY, Justified, Ringer, Major Crimes, Suits, and Ray Donovan. He also recently appeared in season one of AppleTV+'s Truth Be Told. Rest in peace.