Daytime Emmys 2019: ‘The Young and the Restless’ Wins Outstanding Drama Series, and Fans Couldn’t Be More Excited

The Young and the Restless won Outstanding Drama Series at the 2019 Daytime Emmys, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

This marks the 10th time the series has won the award, after a tie with Guiding Light in 2007, and with Days of Our Lives in 2015.

Following the soap opera’s big win, fans have come out to cheer on the series and celebrate its achievement.

“Well deserved!!! Congrats to everyone!!! I love going to Genoa City every afternoon!!! Great cast. I almost forget it’s acting and not real!! Great writers!!!” one fan wrote.

“Congratulations!” another fan tweeted. “Y&R is the only logical choice!!! Been watching since 1974!”

“Well deserved,” someone else commented. “Can’t wait to kick off the week with some Y&R.”

“Love this show, it absolutely deserved to win,” one other fan said.

Many fans also praised late The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John, for his part in leading the series to a win prior to his tragic passing in February.

“In honor and memory of Kristoff St. John. I know he was looking down and smiling,” one person stated.

“Kristoff would be so proud right now. Leave it to Shemar Franklin Moore for delivering something so powerful,” another fan said.

“Congratulations [The Young and the Restless]!! It’s been a long time coming!! I know Kristoff St John is smiling from heaven!!” someone else said.

The Young and The Restless airs on weekdays at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

