Chris Pratt Looks Disheveled in New Instagram Video — Here’s Why

Chris Pratt’s recent Instagram post gave fans a shock as the actor appeared bloody and disheveled while filming Prime Video’s The Terminal List Season 2.

Showing off his scruffy new hair and beard in an Instagram video shared Friday, Pratt began by asking, “Isn’t this hair and makeup incredible?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As he held his bloody hands up for the camera, the actor gushed that his team “does such an awesome job” while revealing that he was taking a lunch break from filming the thriller series based on the book True Believer by Jack Carr.

“Look at – I don’t want to tell you what I’ve been up to, but there’s blood on my hands,” he continued.

Referring to his unkempt beard and scraggly hair, the Marvel actor noted, “The crazy thing about wearing a fake mustache or a fake beard is when you eat, you get hair in your mouth, which is gross because its definitely someone else’s hair. And you don’t know whose, where it came from.”

The Parks and Recreation alum then zoomed in on his mustache as he jokingly asked, “Is that someone’s pubes?” He continued, “No. Anyways. I don’t care. I’m hungry,” before continuing on with his lunch. The Jurassic World actor referenced his conundrum in the caption, writing, “Is it? No… can’t be.”

Fans of Pratt were quick to joke about his appearance in the comments, with one person joking he was part of “Castaway 2: Wilson’s Revenge.” Another person teased, “That’s not [Chris] Pratt that’s Big Lebowski.”

Photo Credit: Justin Lubin/Prime

A different user chimed in that they appreciated Pratt showing some of the hair and makeup secrets of The Terminal List. “With all the flooding of AI… this was nice to see the human aspect and shout out to the team behind it all,” they wrote.

Pratt plays Navy SEAL James Reece in the Prime Video series, which will return for a second season on Aug. 27. The second season of the series will serve as a prequel to the 2022 debut and is officially titled The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.

The Terminal List was officially renewed for Season 2 in February 2023. “I’m excited to announce that the second season of The Terminal List is on its way, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to reprise my role as James Reece,” Pratt said in a statement at the time. “This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”