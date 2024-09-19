Chris Noth Blasted for Being 'Needy' by Talk Show Host Jackie 'O' Henderson

Chris Noth is facing some "needy" accusations. The former Sex and the City star is being blasted by talk show host Jackie 'O' Henderson, who claims that the Mr. Big actor was "desperate to hang out" with her Kyle and Jackie O Show co-host Kyle Sandilands.

During a recent episode of their show, Sandilands brought up the pair having a previous run-in with Noth. "You know Mr. Big, right? That guy," Sandilands said. "Remember when we had dinner with him years ago?" Henderson confirmed that she did remember, the encounter, and recalled being put off by Noth's "neediness."

"You were jealous he wanted to be my coffee buddy," Sandilands said, to which Henderson replied, "I just was surprised that he was quite needy, you know? Like, he was a needy guy. He was so desperate to hang out with Kyle for a coffee the next day." Henderson added, "He's like, 'Be my coffee buddy. Will we be coffee buddies?' And I thought, "Surely this guy has his own friends. He's [Mr] Big!"'

(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Sandilands then shared that he inquired what Noth would be expecting in a "coffee buddie," and was surprised to learn that the actor wanted to have coffee at a specific location at the same time every day. "I thought, 'I can't commit to a daily coffee!'" Sandilands said. Henderson added, "And I just thought it was strange because I thought someone like him surely would have great friends that he could catch up with."

On Thursday, Dec. 16, The Hollywood Reporter published a detailed report of accusations against Noth, brought forward by two women. The women claim that Noth raped them, with one alleged incident taking place in 2004 and the other happening in 2015. Soon, more women came forward to make claims against Noth, including actress Zoe Lister-Jones and a former Sex and the City stand-in.

As a result, Noth was cut from panned flashbacks in the Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That, and he was fired from his role on CBS' The Equalizer. In a defense statement, Noth denied the allegations, saying, "The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false."