Chris Kattan Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Chris Kattan is recovering after he underwent emergency surgery. After recently coming down with Streptococcus Pneumoniae, an extreme case of pneumonia, the Saturday Night Live alum was rushed to the hospital on Sunday, where it was determined he would need to undergo emergency surgery.

News of Kattan's hospitalization and surgery was first reported by TMZ. The exact operation Kattan underwent is unclear, though a source told the outlet the surgery was a success and Kattan is set to be released from the hospital sometime Friday night. A separate source told Fox News Digital Thursday that Kattan is "doing well" and "still on pace to be released tomorrow." Kattan's girlfriend, Maria Libri, also confirmed his hospitalization when she took to Instagram to wish him a speedy recovery. Alongside a photo of the couple, she wrote, "This sweet, sweet man of mine is on the road to recovery, after a severe pneumonia scare. He is always taking care of us, now it's our turn to take care of him."

The actor and comedian had been set to perform two shows Friday at the Market Lounge & Comedy Club in Valparaiso, Indiana. Amid his hospitalization, however, the comedy club announced Wednesday the shows were canceled.

"Due to a medical emergency, Chris has to reschedule his shows this week. He is currently in the hospital and doing well but won't be able to be on stage for a few weeks. He deeply apologizes for not being able to make it but can't wait to come to Indiana on a date to be announced VERY soon!" a statement from Kattan's representatives said. "If you purchased tickets, they automatically will be transferred to a new date, and if you cannot make it, you will of course be offered a full refund."

Kattan is best known for his time on SNL. He first joined the cast in 1996, quickly becoming known and loved for his iconic sketches, such as his portrayal of Mango, as well as his role in A Night at the Roxbury, the 1998 comedy movie based on the recurring SNL sketch "The Roxbury Guys." Kattan left SNL 2003. In 2017, he competed on Dancing With the Stars. He recently competed on Celebrity Big Brother, but left the show after just two weeks, later telling Us Weekly that while the show "was a lot of fun...at some point, it just became hard not to talk to family. And for me, it became hard to be disconnected to the outside world."