Chris Hemsworth's Stunt Double Growing Frustrated Over 'Thor' Star's Rapid Muscle Gains

Chris Hemsworth has always been in great shape — his 46 million followers on Instagram will tell you that. However, as he gears up for his continual role as Thor in the next franchise film, Thor Love and Thunder, he's extra jacked at the moment. In fact, his stunt double is feeling some type of way about it, too, because that means he also has to be just as big and toned.

Bobby Holland Hanton has been working with Hemsworth since 2013 and recently spoke about bulking up with the actor, noting it's not even fun anymore. "Everyone is like, 'Wow, look at the size and him.' I'm like yes, brilliant, now I have to put on that size as well," he said on the Australian radio show Fitzy and Wippa, according to cinemablend.com. "I text him, I'm like, 'Thanks very much dude, this is going to be even harder this time!... He's now the biggest Thor he's ever been; so, I have to be the biggest I've ever been... ."

The actor then noted that he's having to eat as often as every two hours in order to keep the mass going strong, admitting it's not as fun as it sounds. "Every two hours, we're eating. It's become a chore. I don't enjoy eating at all every two hours." This wouldn't be the first time Hanton has had to put on weight for a role considering he's a high-demand stunt double. He's worked with other A-list stars like Henry Cavill, Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal, and plenty more.

While Hemsworth is known for his incredibly toned physique, he did shock fans when appearing in Avengers: Endgame when he added weight in a different kind of way. In fact, fans were so taken back by his new appearance; several took to social media to share their thoughts with several hilariously in favor of his new body. That's not the case for Thor anymore because he's coming back, bigger than ever.

Hemsworth co-star Chris Pratt recently joked that the actor should stop working out so much. After Pratt made it official that he would be joining Hemsworth in the next film, he encouraged Hemsworth to chill on the workouts. While the Australian native shared a photo of him flipping a heavy tire, showing off his size, Pratt commented, "Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out. Since we're gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn't want me to stand next to you if you look like that. So I'm gonna need you to put on 25 pounds real quick. Cool, thanks."