Chris Hemsworth and Wife Elsa Pataky Rock out to '80s Styles With Matt Damon in New Photos

Chris Hemsworth celebrated a longtime friend, Aaron Grist, over the weekend and did so in an 80s style outfit. The Thor actor and his wife, Elsa Pataky — who just celebrated their 10-year anniversary together — decked out in fun costumes alongside other A-list names in the industry, including Matt Damon, to celebrate another year of life together. "A little 80s themed party never did any harm! Happy birthday @azzagrist," he captioned the photo.

In the first picture, Hemsworth is posed with his wife, while the rest of the photos show the actor, his wife and their friends having a solid time. In fact, one person featured in his collage of memories is his younger brother Liam Hemsworth.

For Hemsworth's birthday last year in August, Grist posted hilarious photos of the 37-year-old with a lengthy caption that hilariously describes their friendship and how they met. "Another year around the sun for big old hemzy [Chris Hemsworth] No one actually knows your true age. Scholars maintain it's somewhere in the late 50's. If that's the case your getting old so let's celebrate. When we first met at school I knew I had to to be friends with you. Not because of your personality but because you were really good looking and I thought that might make you famous somehow in life, I was right," he joked.

"And I've actually grown to like you," he continued. "Keep making movies, because I enjoy them and I really need to keep my job. And I'll keep giving you these birthday memories. I think it's a good deal. Love you like I loved the character Nicholas Hathaway. Xo #blackhat."

Hemsworth just celebrated his 10 year wedding anniversary. "10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more," the actor took to Instagram. According to PEOPLE, his wife did the same thing and took to Instagram to celebrate the two as well. "Going through ten years of photographs was almost as fun as the real thing! Her's to many more years of wonderful times, love you always and forever." The sweet pair rarely open up about their personal life but every now and again will allow fans to step into their personal life. The two share three kids with Pataky: Tristan, his twin Sasha, and India.