Chris Hemsworth Makes Big Changes Amid Increased Alzheimer's Risk

Chris Hemsworth has made some changes to his life after learning that he's at an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease. The Thor: Love and Thunder actor, 40, opened up to Men's Health about how his wellness routine has shifted after undergoing genetic testing last year for his series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.

During that testing, Hemsworth was determined to have two copies of the gene APOE4, which is linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease. While this does not guarantee the Marvel star will develop the disease, doctors on the series explained the gene makes it eight to 10 times more likely. With those kinds of odd looming, Hemsworth told Men's Health he's been focusing on brain health and "incorporating more solitude" into his life.

"I've always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately I've really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation and making time for stillness," he explained, adding that he's also paying more attention to mindfulness work. "I do a lot of meditation and breath work mostly during sauna and ice bath routines. For me, my favorite mindfulness work comes from the immersion in physical actives that allow me to be fully present and force me out of [my] head and into my body, in particular surfing."

The Extraction II actor is also prioritizing sleep. "I have a more consistent approach to my sleep," he shared, revealing that he tries to stay off of screens at least an hour before bed, swapping scrolling for reading and "in addition focusing on not being attached to every thought and be the observer to the noise when possible, just stepping back from the internal chatter."

The Australian star previously told Vanity Fair that while he isn't fated to develop Alzheimer's, his testing on Limitless was "a really good catalyst to dive into everything I needed to be doing in either the prevention front or the management front." He continued, "If you look at Alzheimer's prevention, the benefit of preventative steps is that it affects the rest of your life. When you have preposition to cardiovascular heart disease, cancer, anything- it's all about sleep management, stress management, nutrition, movement, fitness. It's all kind of the same tools that need to be applied in a consistent way."