Chris Evans’ ‘Knives Out’ Sweater Look Gets Upstaged by an Adorable Companion

Did someone just out-sweater the sweater master? Fans think so! Chris Evans quickly caught fans’ attention when he rocked a knitted, cream colored sweater in the new murder mystery film Knives Out — a much different look than his Captain America appearance. While fans wanted a piece of his cozy sweater this winter season, it seems as though he’s not the only one who rocked the warm look. In fact, someone may have just wore it better! The actor uploaded a photo to Twitter that features his dog Dodger wearing a matching knitted sweater and fans simply can’t get enough.

One person replied with, “Omg! He’s stealing your sweater now?!? So cute!! Merry Christmas Dodger!!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Several others uploaded photos of their cats and dogs wearing similar outfits, one even posting a photo of Macaulay Culkin’s famous look as Kevin McCallister in the first Home Alone movie.

While fans have been enamored by the sweater look ever since the new film hit theaters, the name behind the popular clothing item is still unknown. Costume designer Jenny Eagan admitted to the Hollywood Reporter that she couldn’t remember the brand of the knit because it was chosen during a rushed fitting. Although she doesn’t remember those details, she did recall that the choice to use the sweater was intentional, mentioning that the off-white color complimented Evans’ eyes and was perfectly made for his character, Ransom Drysdale, because “wealthy people can always wear white — nothing ever gets dirty.”

It was a simple fit that made all the difference for the spoiled grandson of author Harlan (Christopher Plummer) in order to convey his wealth as the audience put on their detective hats to determine how Harlan died.

So where is the sweater now? It turns out it’s not just Evans’ character who likes that sweater because if you think the Avengers actor wasn’t the first one to swipe the sweater, think again. When he was asked what he took from set, he responded with, “All the sweaters,” before adding, “But I had permission so it’s not stealing.”

Joining Evans in the cast was Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield and Katherine Langford who all play family members who are playing detectives in the Boston mansion.