Chris Cornell’s Wife’s Letter Ahead Of Funeral Revealed

Chris Cornell's wife, Vicky Cornell, has penned a heartbreaking letter to her late husband on Wednesday.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman died at the age of 52 last week on Wednesday.

The autopsy revealed that the cause of death was ruled suicide by hanging, though his wife has called the ruling into question.

Vicky speaks of her love for her husband and shares an apology for not being by his side in his time of need. She also talked of her pain in this situation but made the letter more about the love she shared with him.

"To my sweet Christopher, you were the best father, husband and son-in-law. Your patience, empathy and love always showed through," she wrote in the letter posted on Billboard. "You had always said I saved you, that you wouldn't be alive if it were not for me. My heart gleamed to see you happy, living and motivated. Excited for life. Doing everything you could to give back. We had the time of our lives in the last decade and I'm sorry, my sweet love, that I did not see what happened to you that night. I'm sorry you were alone, and I know that was not you, my sweet Christopher. Your children know that too, so you can rest in peace."

"I'm broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies," she continued. "I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you. You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting. I love you more than anyone has ever loved anyone in the history of loving and more than anyone ever will. Always and forever, your Vicky."

Cornell's was cremated in Los Angeles, Calif. on Tuesday and will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on May 26.

Vicky and Cornell were married in 2004 and have two children together, 12-year-old daughter Toni and 11 year-old son Christopher.

Since his death, many artists and friends have paid tribute to the singer, sharing memories of their time together and covering his many hits on stage.

