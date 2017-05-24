Longtime Confidant Of Chris Cornell Shares Disturbing News About Moments Before His Death

A new behind-the-scenes account of Chris Cornell‘s last concert before his suicide alleges the Soundgarden singer was “high” and “f—ed up” while performing.

Ted Keedick, who was Cornell’s house engineer and tour manager for the last 10 years, told TMZ there was something clearly wrong with the icon during that final show at Detroit’s Fox Theatre. This contradicts a previous report that says the singer seemed to be in great spirits that night.

“Chris was out of character from note one of the show,” Keedick said. “I’ve never heard or seen him that way before, at least if we did not cancel a show.”

While he watched from the mixing board in the crowd, the long-time employee knew something wasn’t right but also notes he saw no signs of depression or suicidal behavior. He reached out to backstage employees to check on the singer during the show.

“I’d never heard his voice that way before,” he said. “He was having serious control problems.”

Cornell’s death was officially ruled suicide by hanging by the medical examiner last week.

Cornell’s wife Vicky also thinks drugs could have contributed to her husband’s suicide, which supports Keedick’s claims. She spoke with him shortly before his unexpected death and thinks he was under the influence.

“When we spoke after the show, I noticed he was slurring his words; he was different,” Vicky Cornell said. “When he told me he may have taken an extra Ativan or two, I contacted security and asked that they check on him.”

Photographer Ken Settle, who was working the final show, noticed something was up with Cornell that night, as well. He made special note of the band’s choice to play Led Zeppelin’s version of “In My Time of Dying.”

“It’s a very odd choice to weave that in and now it does make you wonder,” he said. “There is so much that does point to a person who perhaps knew what was coming up, which is so sad. It makes me look at my pictures to search his eyes to see if there is a clue, something he’s saying that people were missing.”

[h/t TMZ, Photo Credit:Paul R. Giunta / Getty]