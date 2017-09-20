Chloe Lattanzi Debuts New Red Hair

The 31-year-old debuted a new, fiery red hair color in a recent Instagram post, posing in a kneeled position with her dog in the corner of the frame.

Lattanzi, the daughter of Olivia Newton-John, used the photo’s caption to pay tribute to her pup, making no mention of her new hair color.

“My true love #furbabylove if u don’t love dogs I think you need therapy,” she wrote.

A number of her followers complimented the actress’ new look in the comments.

“Your hair looks dope!!!” one person wrote.

Lattanzi revealed her new ‘do shortly after ending a self-imposed social media fast, which lasted for three days.

She returned to the social media platform with a set of photos of herself in a garden in bikini with two dogs close behind her.

“Fond memories of paradise,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #freedom, #worksucks, #summerdreams and #memoriesaremadeoftheis.

