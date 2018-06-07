Chloe Green Gives Birth to Baby Boy Jayden With ‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks

Topshop heiress Chloe Green and her “Hot Felon” boyfriend, Jeremy Meeks, have given birth to a baby boy, the couple announced on Instagram Thursday.

The 27-year-old, who is reportedly engaged to Meeks, concealed her pregnancy until earlier this month, when she revealed her bump on vacation in Monaco.

“We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green,” the social media announcement read. “Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy Please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy.”

This is the first child for Green, The Daily Mail reports. Meeks has a 9-year-old son from his marriage with Melissa Meeks, which ended in controversy when she discovered Meeks cheating on her with Green. The new couple reportedly laid eyes on each other at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2017, where Meeks was modeling.

Green and Meeks reportedly gave birth to their son at sea, with insiders telling The Sun that that was Green’s intention.

“Chloe has been telling friends she is going to give birth on board her yacht. Her doctor will be there for the last few weeks of the pregnancy and will stick around for the first few weeks,” the source said. “The yacht will be sailing in Europe – probably somewhere in the Mediterranean when she gives birth. Then they want to spend at least six months on board.”

“Chloe has always dreamed of giving birth at sea – she feels comfortable there. She wants to be alone with her family and away from prying eyes while she adjusts to motherhood – and thinks that being on the yacht will be the best chance of that,” the insider added.

Before Green gave birth, the two were spending plenty of time hanging out in Monaco at their apartment, which resides on the same block where her parents own a $7 million penthouse.

Fans will remember Meeks after his mugshot went viral in 2014, earning him the nickname “World’s Hottest Felon,” which has been shortened to “Hot Felon.” Once described as a violent criminal, he was arrested for possessing a firearm before being released from prison in 2016, claiming he had found God. His internet fame ultimately led him to secure a six-figure modeling job.