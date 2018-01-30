Chloe Grace Moretz Says She’s a Victim of Sexual Misconduct, Dodges Question About Louis C.K. Film

Chloe Grace Moretz spoke about the Me Too movement at the Sundance Film Festival last week, emphasizing the generalization of the campaign rather than the individual gossip.

The young actress was at Sundance last week in support of her most recent movie, The Miseducation of Cameron Post. The indie film won the festival's grand jury prize. It centers around a teenage girl (Moretz) who is forced to go to gay conversion therapy. Moretz dedicated her win to survivors of conversion therapy.

While she was there, Moretz spoke to reporters about I Love You, Daddy, a movie she starred in last year. I Love You, Daddy was scrapped when the avalanche of sexual misconduct allegations came down on Louis C.K., her co-star. Moretz was reportedly distraught when the movie's release was cancelled, as she felt it gave her a solid chance at an Oscar, but the subject matter combined with the untimely implosion of C.K.'s career made the film more trouble than it was worth.

Since then, Moretz has become one of the most outspoken voices against workplace harassment and inequality, and at Sundance she spoke about just that. Moretz sat down with reporters from Variety, who asked her specifically about C.K., the challenges that came with working with him — particularly on that movie — and her personal experience as a woman in Hollywood.

"I could single in and talk about my experience," the 20-year-old actress said. "But I think it's more important to talk about the entire movement as a whole. I'm one of hundreds of thousands of women in so many different industries that has a story. You know, you could ask any of us in this room, and all of us could easily give you ten stories, I'm sure." She indicated the other women seated around her.

Moretz went on to say that the existence of the Me Too conversation itself is what's important. However, her response implied that she wants to emphasize the trend rather than the individual narratives. Moretz — like so many other prominent feminists — wants to avoid letting the movement turn into a gossip gold mine and focus on repairing the systemic inequalities that keep women subjugated.

Moretz still has yet to issue an official stance on C.K. or the allegations against him.