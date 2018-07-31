Chloe Grace Moretz Reveals What Happened to Her Petty Present From Kim Kardashian

Chloë Grace Moretz is finally coming clean about the petty gift Kim Kardashian sent her around Valentine’s Day. During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, Moretz revealed what really happened to the fragrance she received from Kardashian.

As Keeping Up With the Kardashian fans will remember, the KKW Beauty mogul sent her “lovers” and “haters” giant chocolate hearts containing her KIMOJI HEARTS perfume. Moretz made the “haters” list given her history of social media spats with Kardashian.

During Monday’s episode, the 21-year-old Brain on Fire actress said she never actually saw the gift. In fact, she claimed her publicist kept it.

“No, I never saw it,” she told Cohen and fellow guest star Vicki Gunvalson. “I literally got a video of it from my publicist. They’re like, ‘They sent this so we just kept this.’ I was like, ‘OK. Cool.’ But, thanks?”

For those struggling to remember the gist of Moretz and Kardashian’s feud, it began in March 2016 after Moretz had words for Kardashian when she posted a nude selfie. “I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than just our bodies,” the 30 Rock alum tweeted at Kardashian, who was quick to clap back.

“Let’s all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is…your nylon cover is cute boo,” Kardashian replied, citing a magazine cover in which Moretz seemingly posed nude with just a jacket draped over her shoulder. She was later credited with wearing a bodysuit underneath.

Moretz continued to defend herself.

“There’s a huge difference in respecting the platform that you’re given as a celebrity and ‘slut shaming,’ something I never have done and would never do,” she wrote.

But their social media battle extended into July 2016, when Moretz commented on Kardashian’s famous Snapchat video showing husband Kanye West calling Taylor Swift to discuss lyrics for his song “Famous.”

“Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what’s ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world. Stop wasting your voice on something so petulant and unimportant,” Moretz wrote, prompting a back-and-forth exchange with Kardashian’s sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Kardashian’s long-standing feud with Swift led Cohen to ask Moretz if Swift ever commented on Moretz’s remark.

“No, I didn’t hear anything,” she told Cohen Monday. “But I think that I really like her new album and I like the new path that she’s on in her career. It seems very honest. It seems very real. She seems like she’s really killing it right now.”