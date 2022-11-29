Julie Chrisley Speaks Out About Raising 'Daughter' Chloe Amid Family Legal Drama

Julie Chrisley has spoken out about raising her "daughter" Chloe, amid the family's major legal drama. In a podcast episode that was recorded prior to her and her husband Todd's sentencing on fraud convictions, Chrisley discussed with her daughter Savannah what life has been like for Chole. The 10-year-old is Todd's biological granddaughter, as she is the child of his son Kyle. The couple was awarded custody of Chole at a young age after both her parents ran into serious legal trouble.

At the start of Savannah's Unlocked podcast episode, he read a social media comment that ended up sparking the conversation. "Honestly, I realize that you all love this precious angel but you're not her sister," the commenter wrote. "You're her aunt. Your mother is not her mother. She's her grandmother. She has a mother, although not fit, and a father, apparently. Whatever. They made her. They're her biological parents." In response, Julie said, "Every child that has been adopted has biological parents. That doesn't mean that we aren't her parents. She is ours. She is our daughter. She is not our granddaughter. She is our daughter, which makes her your sister."

Savannah pointed out that Chole came to live with the family when she was "a little less than a year old," and noted that her previous situation was not ideal for a baby. "This child came to us from her biological mother," she explained. "She had been starved half the time. She wasn't clean. She came to us one time with a burn on her chest. ... So, yes, her biological mother may have had her but that doesn't make you a mother."

Julie then added that Chloe sees Savannah "as her big sister," rather than an aunt, and stated: "If you ask her, she will tell you, 'Savannah is my sister. Grayson is my brother. Chase is my brother.' That's the house she is growing up in. So for people to say that, it just kills [me.]"

The new report comes more than a week after the former Chrisley Knows Best stars were sentenced for bank fraud and tax evasion charges. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation. At this time, Savannah appears to have indicated she may have custody of Chloe and 16-year-old Greyson when her parents report for their prison sentences.