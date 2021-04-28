Chloe Bennet: Some of Her Best Instagram Snaps

Chloe Bennet is a multi-talent actor who has appeared in projects such as Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which aired its finale in August 2020. Aside from her work on the big and small screens, Bennet enjoys a large social media following, as her Instagram account currently has over 2.6 million followers. Of course, many of her posts revolve around her work, with more than a few of them being Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. related. If you follow her on the social media platform, you would know that Bennet also posts numerous fun photos and videos that her many fans have been able to interact with.

Some of Bennet's work-related photos, such as ones connected with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., may make fans a bit emotional, as the series came to an end with Season 7. In advance of the show's series finale, Bennet spoke with Playboy about reading the final script for the very first time. "We get them very last-minute. I actually have video footage of me before reading it," Bennet recalled. "I don't know why I'm super dramatic, but I vividly remember the last script. I remember seeing it pop up in my e-mail — to have that finally pop up after seven years, knowing it was the last one, was pretty surreal. I kind of made a moment out of it: I lit a candle, I got a glass of wine, I read it, I cried."

Before Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D came to an end in August, fans were able to take a little trip down memory lane via Bennet's Instagram, which features plenty of shots related to her time on the series. Of course, Bennet's feed isn't just filled with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D-related content; the actor has posted several throwback shots and meaningful birthday messages that will make you want to click the follow button ASAP.