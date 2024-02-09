Children's TV Actress Fabiola Yazmín Ortega Dies During Childbirth

A well-known former kids' television star has died while giving birth. Fabiola Yazmín Ortega had to be rushed to the hospital after suffering a rare pregnancy complication that required emergency treatment. Her newborn baby Aldo survived, reported The Sun.

Fabiola was known for the Mexican children's show Bely y Beto as the voice for the character Beto in the 2009 series. Her condition turned serious when she was admitted to the Ginequito Hospital in Monterrey, Mexico, during her 35th week of pregnancy after she had developed pre-eclampsia and HELLP syndrome, both of which are life-threatening conditions.

A rare disorder that affects pregnant women, HELLP syndrome causes blood clots and liver damage. The condition is a type of pre-eclampsia – a pregnancy complication characterized by the presence of high blood pressure during pregnancy as well as after labor. The only way to treat this condition is to deliver the baby as soon as possible.

In addition to having a ruptured liver, Ortega showed signs of fetal distress and massive internal bleeding, according to her doctor, Alejandro Martnez Cavazos. A five-day battle was fought to save her life by the medical team.

For the first 48 hours, Dr. Martinez said, she was in critical condition in intensive care. During her hospital stay, she underwent two surgeries, lost seven liters of blood, and suffered three cardiac arrests.

As a result of the medical team's efforts, her organs showed signs of improvement, and the situation was stabilized. Dr. Martínez shared the fight to save her life on Instagram and launched a blood donation campaign.

However, on Feb. 1, Ortega tragically died before another operation could be performed. His father is currently caring for him after he was delivered safely in a healthy condition.

Belinda Treviño, the creator of Bely y Beto, expressed her sorrow over Ortega's death. "It is very difficult to say goodbye, thank you for so many moments we lived together and giving joy to so many children with your voice. Fly high," she wrote on social media.

Mexican journalist María Julia said the following on the news program Telediario Monterrey: "You want to celebrate the arrival of a little one, but at the same time mourn the absence of the mother... She was giving birth, she went into intensive care. She lost a lot of blood, she got pre-eclampsia. Those who are mothers know that this is extremely serious and delicate. The doctors did everything they could, but she suffered from severe preeclampsia with HELLP syndrome."

In order to cover Ortega's medical expenses, which exceed one million pesos ($58,000), her family and friends are asking the general public for help. "Today we need all of us to show solidarity because there is a huge bill at the hospital, they do not have medical expenses insurance, the intervention was an emergency and this young mother died," reported María Julia.