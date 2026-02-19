‘Chicago Fire’ Actress Arrested for Alleged Public Intoxication

Actress Brittany Curran was arrested Friday on a charge of public intoxication.

The Chicago Fire actress, who appeared on Seasons 2 and 7 of the NBC drama, was taken into custody by the Burbank Police Department on Friday on allegations of being “drunk in public” and taking part in disorderly conduct, according to TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Brittany Curan as Katie on chicago fire. (Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

The actress, 35, is accused of showing “objective signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication” upon her arrival at the police station, with police claiming she was so intoxicated that she couldn’t “answer basic questions, could not account for how she arrived at the location, and appeared unable to care for her own safety.”

She was booked in Burbank, Calif., but was released from police custody the same day.

Curran played Katie Nolan, half-sister to Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and daughter of Benny Severide (Treat Williams), on Chicago Fire, and also appeared in four seasons of SyFy’s The Magicians as Fen, as well as in roles in Dear White People and Twisted.

Brittany Curran attends the National Women’s History Museum’s 8th Annual Women Making History Awardsat Skirball Cultural Center on March 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/FilmMagic)

Curran announced in May that she was set to star in a new romance movie, The Heart Brake, alongside Joey Lawrence and Beverly D’Angelo. The indie romance follows Julia Winters (Curran), who, after a sudden cardiac arrest, is forced back to her Tennessee hometown, “where Christmas never fades and old wounds still linger,” as per Deadline. “To truly move forward, she must confront the past she thought she’d left behind — and the future she never saw coming.”

Curran wrote on Instagram in May that she was “over the moon” and “beneath the stars” to be a part of the film. “Can not wait to Buffalo Bill myself into Julia Winters and bring this wonderful character to life this summer in Tennessee with this fantastic group of people,” she said at the time.