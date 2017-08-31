Chester Bennington’s Widow Shares Beautiful Poem Written by Late Musician

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington died by suicide in late July, and his family has been mourning the singer ever since, with his widow, Talinda Bennington, sharing her journey with fans on social media.

WOMAN: Her eyes are like the arrows Shot from Cupid’s bow Her smile like the canyons I’ve fallen deep below Her voice is like the sparrow That takes away my soul Her fingers like the silky yarn That keeps my body warm Her words are like a howlin wind Movin through the trees Her hair is like a field of flowers Blowin in the breeze Her hands are like a mothers song That put my heart at ease Her kiss is like a bright white shadow brings me to my knees And if I’d never prayed before A servant she has made I bow down at her temples door And pray that I be saved For I am just a lowly man All I’ve touched I set a blaze And she is like the endless ocean Washed over me in waves Forgiving all that I’ve abandoned And mends my aching heart She hangs her flag there high upon That broken marble arch Where once there was a great empire Stretched to the dark Defeated with one single blow My armies cease to march A post shared by Chester Bennington (@chesterbe) on Apr 24, 2017 at 2:39pm PDT

“I will miss my husband’s poetry to me,” Talinda tweeted Friday along with a link to an Instagram photo of herself captioned by her late husband’s words.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Titled “WOMAN,” the poem begins: “Her eyes are like the arrows / Shot from Cupid’s bow / Her smile like the canyons / I’ve fallen deep below.”

The ode continues, “For I am just a lowly man / All I’ve touched I set a blaze/ And she is like the endless ocean / Washed over me in waves/ Forgiving all that I’ve abandoned / And mends my aching heart / She hangs her flag there high upon / That broken marble arch / Where once there was a great empire / Stretched to the dark/ Defeated with one single blow / My armies cease to march.”

The beautiful words only serve to emphasize Chester’s lyrical talent, something his fans are only too familiar with.

Talinda has also been sharing updates on how her family is coping, recently tweeting that her and Chester’s son, Tyler, draws strength from fan tributes to his dad.

Replying to a fan’s photos of a memorial for Chester, Talinda wrote, “I show every one of these tributes & murals to our son Tyler. He says he feels your love and it gives him strength to be ok.”

I show every one of these tributes & murals to our son Tyler. He says he feels your love and it gives him strength to be ok. https://t.co/Q9TpQUvwNl — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) August 25, 2017

Photo Credit: Twitter / @TalindaB / getty / Chester Bennington