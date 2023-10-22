Cher Speaks out on Alleged Kidnapping Plot Against Son Elijah Blue Allman

Cher is standing firm on her prior comments on the alleged kidnapping of her son, Elijah Blue Allman. Past reports have indicated the alleged plot was an effort to get Allman into rehab amid his divorce and reported drug abuse.

According to the New York Post, Cher was blunt when addressing the incident. "I didn't do it, and if I did it, I wouldn't say I did it," the pop icon told the outlet. This comes a month after the initial report that claimed the "Believe" singer allegedly hired people to "kidnap" Allman from a New York City hotel room as part of an intervention in November 2022.

Cher Allegedly Hired Four Men to Kidnap Her Son Elijah Blue Allmanhttps://t.co/QS3oV8oGHH — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) September 27, 2023

Allman's estranged wife, Marieangela King, first shared the allegations in divorce papers filed in December, a month after the alleged incident. Cher wouldn't elaborate on her son's condition or the allegations, shifting instead to her role as a mom.

"You never stop being a mom – you go to the end, you go to the mattresses when you're trying to save your children. But I didn't do it. And if I did it, I wouldn't care to tell you," she said. "I'm not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren't...I'm a mother. This is my job – one way or another, to try to help my children.

"You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that's what being a mother is," she added. "But it's joy, even with heartache – mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them."

#Cher's Alleged Kidnapping Plot Had 'Best of Intentions,' According to Friendhttps://t.co/8cjUKgEzzK — PopCulture.com (@PopCulture) October 1, 2023

No solid connection has been made to Cher and the alleged kidnapping plot at this point. The estranged wife's claims in the divorce filing aren't fool-proof evidence and the pop icon isn't admitting to anything. But her reported friend did say that the reported events were coming from a place of love.

"Cher's kids are the important things in her heart ... I've no doubt that whatever she has done for Elijah has been with the greatest and best intentions possible," the friend told Page Six. "It's obviously hard to be the child of an icon."