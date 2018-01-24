Singer Cher Lloyd Expecting First Child in May

Singer Cher Lloyd revealed to fans she is currently six months pregnant, sharing the news with an Instagram post on Wednesday.
“I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May!!!” the 24-year-old wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of herself revealing her baby bump. “We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all.”
Videos by PopCulture.com
Lloyd married husband Craig Monk in 2013 after they began dating in 2011. They confirmed their engagement in January 2012.
I know it seems like I’ve been quiet for a while but I wanted to take this opportunity to bring you all up to speed on what I’ve been up to over the last year. I decided to take some time away from the public eye to focus on what really matters and get back to what I truly love doing. As you all know, making music and singing is where it all began for me, it’s what makes me truly happy, and I wanted to get back to that happy place once again, enter the studio and focus on simply making great music for you all. I’m so happy to announce that I now have a collection of amazing new songs (that I cannot wait to share with you all!), but also, there’s another reason why I’m writing to you today and that’s because I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May!!! We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all. I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I’ve worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year. And now we’re going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way! Thank you all for being so patient, as you now know, I’ve been a busy little bee but I promise it’ll be worth the wait! I’m excited for all that 2018 has in store for me and I can’t wait to see you all very soon! Cher x
Lloyd rose to fame in 2010 after competing on the seventh season of The X Factor. She has since released two albums and is planning on releasing more music this year, according to her caption.
“I’m so happy to announce that I now have a collection of amazing new songs (that I cannot wait to share with you all!)” she wrote to fans.
“I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I’ve worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year,” she added. “And now we’re going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way!”
Lloyd also thanked fans for being patient with her. The mom-to-be last released a single in summer 2016.
“Thank you all for being so patient, as you now know, I’ve been a busy little bee but I promise it’ll be worth the wait!” she concluded. “I’m excited for all that 2018 has in store for me and I can’t wait to see you all very soon!”
Photo Credit: Ga Fullner / Shutterstock.com