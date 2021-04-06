Cher Apologizes After Getting Backlash Over George Floyd Tweet

✖

Cher has apologized after sparking backlash over a tweet suggesting she could have prevented George Floyd's death. The singer shared the tweet amid former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial, quickly facing criticism and accusations that she had a "white savior complex" after she suggested she "maybe ... could've helped" Floyd, who died last summer after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest. On Saturday, and amid growing backlash, the 74-year-old singer issued two tweets addressing the controversy.

In the first tweet, Cher seemed to double down on her stand, writing that she "wrestled with this tweet Because I Thought some ppl wouldn’t understand, Or Believe an Entertainer Could have Honest emotions about a human Being,suffering & Dying,even if It's Only Shown On tv." She added, "You Don't Know What I've Done,Who I Am,Or What I Believe.I CAN,I HAVE,& I WILL..HELP." That tweet sparked criticism of its own as people took to the comments to offer clarity on why her initial tweet was met with backlash, with one person writing, "Cher, I love u, but it wasn't just some people who didn't understand. It was thousands of people who saw something wrong with what you said. No one is arguing the intention wasn't good, but maybe you should try to see why it was problematic?"

The singer returned to the platform just two hours later to offer an apology, explaining that she spoke with a friend over the phone who helped her "[realize] You Can P– Ppl Off,& Hurt Them By Not Knowing Everything That's 'NOT Appropriate' To Say." She said she is "TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In Blk Community."

Her apology came just days after she sparked backlash after she tweeted, "Was talking With Mom & She Said 'I Watched Trial Of Policeman Who Killed George Floyd,& Cried.' I Said 'Mom, I Know This Is Gonna Sound CRAZY,But.. I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I'd Been There,…I Could've Helped.'" That tweet has since been deleted, though backlash had been ongoing for days, with people accusing the singer of having a "white savior complex." Her apology has since been met with messages of support, with one person acknowledging, "Speaking from experience, so many of us don't realize how much we've been numb to because of our privilege in its various forms. But a lot of us are learning, and trying. It's a process and a necessary one."

Chauvin is currently on trial for second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. The trial is currently in the second week of testimony.