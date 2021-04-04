Cher's George Floyd Tweet Has Fans Doing Double-Takes

Pop icon Cher ruffled a few feathers on social media on Saturday (April 3) after she shared her thoughts on the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is in the middle of a high-profile trial as he faces three charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for the death of George Floyd. The singer opened up to her followers telling them that she and her mom were in a conversation where she revealed she believed had she been at the scene that day, she could've helped save Floyd from his fate. "Mom, I know this is gonna sound crazy, but I kept thinking... Maybe if I'd been there... I could've helped," she tweeted.

The statement clearly struck a nerve with many of Cher's fans as they took over the timeline with responses that ranged from anger to confusion. Floyd's death is obviously a sensitive topic for many reasons –– one of them being the string of nationwide Black Lives Matter protests that were sparked by the loss.