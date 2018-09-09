Chelsi Smith, Miss Universe 1995, Dies at 45 After Cancer Battle

Chelsi Smith, named Miss Universe in 1995, has reportedly passed away at the age of 45.

Smith has been battling liver cancer for some time, according to TMZ. She was the first biracial woman to win the Miss Texas pageant in 1994. The following year, she travelled to Nambia for Miss Universe, where she was the first woman from the U.S. to win in 15 years.

Smith passed away on Friday, according to a tweet by fellow Miss Universe contestant Shanna Moakler.

Tonight I will be playing poker for @CancerFreeGen in honor of my dear friend @Chelsi_Smith who I lost today to cancer. I am heartbroken. Godspeed beautiful. You were my friend and a light. I love and will miss you more then you will never know. The epitome of a Queen. pic.twitter.com/avlhNnnv5U — Shanna Moakler (@ShannaMoakler) September 8, 2018



Moakler was runner-up to Smith at the 1995 pageant. She mourned alongside fans on Twitter throughout the night, while appearing at a Cancer Free Generation event in Los Angeles. She also posted a longer message on Instagram.

“Having a hard time writing this,” she admitted. “Found out the news of my good friend passing. I really don’t know how to express to the world what a funny, loving, smart! She was so f—ing smart… too smart for her own good and talented young woman she was.”

Moakler made it clear that her friendship with Smith went well beyond their appearance together on the world stage over 20 years ago.

“Because her light was so big and so bright, she changed my life,” she explained. “If it wasn’t for her, her beauty and her energy, her incredible destiny, I wouldn’t even be where I am today. Even when she was sick she was positive and radiant and never stopped laughing. I was crying and she was cheering me up! Thats who she was.”

Moakler concluded with a personal message to Smith herself.

“Chelsi, I will never forget our long nights talking, singing, fighting, dreaming… pageantry will never be the same, the world and my heart will not be the same. I will cherish my last conversations with you, I wish I was a better friend or could have done more. I know you are meant for bigger things then this world offered you. Visit me in my dreams queen I will be missing you and all your witty banter. Love love love you. Godspeed.”

According to a report by a local ABC News affiliate, Smith grew up in Kingwood and Deer Park, Texas. No other details on her passing have been revealed at this time.