Chelsea Handler Goes Topless Except for Strategically Placed 'I Voted' Stickers for Election Day PSA

Comedian Chelsea Handler is doing her part to get the word out about Election day, by going topless except for some strategically placed "I Voted" stickers. In a "PSA" shared to Instagram, Handler donned the stickers on her breasts, covering her nipples, while she spoke to voters about their voting rights.

"I have voted and want to make sure that you are voting today too," Handler said in the clip. "Please do not let anyone intimidate you on voting lines." She then appeared to shift her focus to specifically addressing Michigan voters. "I know it can be intimidating when people have guns, in the state of Michigan." Handler noted that there are two "Democratic Supreme Court Justices" on the ballot in that state who residents can vote for because they "will not allow people to bring guns to polling places in the future."

"If you are intimidated by anyone, please do not engage. Hold your head up high, go in and cast your ballot for the candidate that you choose," Handler went on to say. "This is democracy. We will not stop until every vote is counted. We don't know how it's gonna go today. It could be called tonight, because it could be such an overwhelming victory for Joe Biden. Or we could have to wait days and days and days and days. Either way, you have to be prepared to accept that democracy means that every vote is counted."

In the post caption, Handler wrote, "Democracy means that every vote is counted! If you see something that doesn't look right at the polls, or need help voting, call the nonpartisan Election Protection Hotline: (866) 687-8683." She then joked, "My apologies to my nieces and nephews," seemingly referring to her topless clip.

Handler has been quite politically active over the past few years, and it's no secrete that she is a harsh critic of President Donald Trump. In a recent conversation with Hill.TV correspondent Jamal Simmons, the former late night talk show host opened up about the 2016 election and how the outcome impacted her. "Trump was a trigger for me ... there’s another word that I never thought I’d use, but it’s a perfect word to describe it because it represented to so many people their lives becoming unhinged."