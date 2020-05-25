Chelsea Handler Takes Hard Swipe at Donald Trump While Posting Lake of the Ozarks Viral Video

✖

Chelsea Handler didn't pass up a chance to subtly slam President Donald Trump over the weekend. As a video showing dozens of people crowded into restaurants and pool resorts at the Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri over Memorial Day weekend went viral, the Chelsea Lately personality

If people want to do this, they need to do it at Mar-a-Lago. https://t.co/LCHxekf1a8 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 24, 2020

This is far from the first time Handler has criticized Trump since the start of the pandemic. In recent weeks, she has shared several tweets blasting Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and the Trump administration's response to the pandemic. In a tweet shared in late April, Handler wrote that "it would be great to have a leader right now" and a "plan for moving forward that was mindful and kept our vulnerable people safe."

Now that Trump can see that strong men wear PPE, I wonder if he will let Mike Pence start to wear protection. pic.twitter.com/FcR0FBcXtO — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) April 30, 2020

Just a day later, she took to the social media platform again to criticize the president and Pence for not wearing face masks. Controversy surrounding the wearing of face coverings was largely sparked following the vice president's visit to the Mayo Clinic, where he met with health professionals as well as COVID-19 patients and was photographed as being the only person in the group not wearing a face covering, which was required by the clinic. Although Pence initially sideswept the issue, he later admitted that he should have worn a mask. The president has also faced controversy for failing to wear face coverings during tours, recently telling reports that he only wore a mask backstage at during his tour of a Ford plant because he "didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it."

Looking into eclipses, drinking Clorox, taking hydroxychloroquine— it bears repeating, do the opposite of whatever Trump is doing. https://t.co/qOnYnOIFF3 — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) May 22, 2020

Handler has also slammed the medical advice that the president has given during his briefings, including the suggestion that doctors look into treating the virus with disinfectant injections. After the comment was made in April, the president later stating that he was just being sarcastic, poison control centers across the country reported a spike in calls regarding the ingestion of disinfectant products. Handler also slammed the president's recent admission that he has been taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure.