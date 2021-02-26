Chelsea Handler Skis Topless to Celebrate Her 46th Birthday

✖

Chelsea Handler is ringing in her 46th birthday in none other than her birthday suit. The comedian and talk show host shared a video of herself skiing in nothing but socks, underwear and nipple coverings in the shape of the Canadian flag as she hurled herself down the mountain with a drink in her hand. Wearing also a helmet with both an American and Canadian flag strapped to either side, Handler opened up about the countries she has found a connection to.

"It’s important to stay hydrated as well as relaxed, and it’s also important to celebrate your body no matter what age or size," she began in the caption of the video, set to Daft Punk's "One More Time." "This is 46 (with some peptides) and as I transition into a mountain woman I want to give a big shout out to the two countries I have the strongest ties to."

"America could learn a lot from Canada and Canada has learned a lot from America, and I’m learning that no matter what country I’m in, I like to take my clothes off and smile," Handler added. She then asked that in lieu of any birthday gifts, people make donations to help deliver clean drink water to those impacted by the winter storms in Texas. "If you can afford to make a donation of any amount (even $10) in honor of my bday, I urge you to contribute to [Can'd Aid] and help deliver clean drinking water to Texans in need ... Giving is living." Handler's famous friends were quick to praise her for the hilarious video, with Demi Lovato commenting, 'You’re a legend." Eniko Hart added in, "chelseaaaa! lmao! give no f—s. i love it! happy bday," as Freida Pinto called the comedian "one in a million."

The Chelsea Lately host also celebrated selling her longtime Los Angeles home for $10.3 million in the nude, sharing a video from the house's hot tub as she joked about differences between the "old Chelsea" and the "new and improved Chelsea." While the old Chelsea told people she found annoying just what she thought of them, Handler said "the new Chelsea doesn't. She takes a hit of her joint, takes a deep inhale and breathes."

"The new Chelsea just sold this house because the old Chelsea was getting a wee-bit too comfortable," she captioned the video. "The old Chelsea wouldn't have talked about herself in the third person and the new Chelsea doesn't want to either."