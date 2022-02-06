Chelsea Handler Fans Wish Her Well Amid Latest Hospitalization

Chelsea Handler and her boyfriend, fellow comedian Jo Koy, provided a health update after the Chelsea Lately star was forced to postpone two shows over the weekend. Handler, 46, was rushed to the hospital on Friday. She did not say why, but told fans she did not have COVID. Handler’s social media pages have been flooded with well-wishes since she announced her health scare.

“OK, everybody, I’m safe and sound,” Handler said in an Instagram Story video late Saturday, reports Page Six. “I’m just gonna chill out for a couple weeks to recover because my buddha came and rescued me. Right, buddha?” Her “buddha” was none other than Koy, who then popped into the frame to confirm Handler is “doing good.”

Handler said she will be back on the road “in no time” and thanked fans for their support. “It’s so sweet. Everyone’s so sweet,” she said. “Thank you for caring so much about my wellbeing.”

On Sunday, Handler posted another video after getting out of a shower, which felt “pretty good.” She also thanked her doctors at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle. “All my nurses, and all the people that took such good care of me,” Handler said. “I’m going to go rest up and I will be back. Thank you.”

Handler was forced to postpone her Vaccinated and Horny Tour shows in Portland and Eugene, Oregon on Feb. 4 and 5. The Eugene show at Hult Center for the Performing Arts was rescheduled for March 4, while the Portland show at Keller Auditorium was rescheduled for March 5. “Chelsea is deeply saddened to have to cancel tonight’s and tomorrow’s Portland and Eugene shows and looks forward to giving you a spectacular show in the near future,” reads the statement the comedian published on Friday.

The Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea star also apologized in an Instagram Story video. “I had a scare at the hospital. I don’t have COVID, and I’m OK, but I had to reschedule my shows,” Handler said. “I will see you all when I see you, and I’m sorry that I had to cancel. But I’m all OK. And I’m not pregnant.”

Handler recently signed on to star in a Peacock series based on her memoir Life With Be the Death of Me… And You Too!. Liz Tuccillo (Sex and the City) is serving as writer and executive producer with Handler. The show stars Handler as a woman who wants to become a better person so she signs up for therapy. Unfortunately, she winds up overcorrecting and makes several mistakes on her journey.

“Will miss you terribly. Hope everything is okay, take care of what you need to and we will see you in Portland in a month,” one fan wrote on Instagram. “Hope everything is ok. Love you Chelsea,” another wrote.

“Praying Chelsea and her family and everyone is ok,” another fan wrote on Instagram. “Oh no! I’m glad I caught the Seattle show,” another commented.