Chelsea Handler Provides Health Update as She Reunites With Boyfriend Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler is out of the hospital and letting fans know how she’s doing. The 46-year-old comedian revealed a medical “scare” on Friday night, while also confirming it was not related to COVID-19 (or pregnancy, as some fans speculated). On Saturday night, she was reunited with her boyfriend, fellow comic Jo Koy, and let fans know she would be slowing down for the next few weeks.

“Hey everybody. I’m safe and sound,” she said while in a hotel bed with Koy and a dog. “Everything’s OK. I’m just going to chill out for a couple weeks to recover because my buddha came and rescued me. … I’m good, and I will be back on track in no time.”

Koy also sounded off in the brief Instagram Story clip, saying, “She’s good. She’s doing good.” The former Chelsea Lately and Chelsea host also thanked fans for checking on her, calling them “so sweet. “Thank you so much for caring about my well-being,” she said.

Handler, who also starred in Chelsea Does… and Fun Size, first broke the news of her unspecified health issues on Friday after first revealing that three of her standup comedy shows in Oregon would be suddenly canceled/rescheduled. Afterward, she recorded a message from the hospital to let know fans know what was going on.

“I am so sorry I had to cancel my shows tonight in Portland and my show in Eugene,” Handler, 46, said while in a hospital bed. “I had a scare at the hospital, and I don’t have COVID, and I’m OK, but I had to reschedule my shows. So, I just wanted to say that, and I will see you all when I see you, and I’m sorry that I had to cancel. But I’m all OK, and I’m not pregnant.”

Handler’s Oregon dates were the end of one leg of her comedy tour, which is dubbed the “Vaccinated and Horny Tour.” They have been rescheduled to the beginning of the next leg. Per her tour listings on her official website, she will play the Hult Center in Eugene on March 4. On March 5, she will perform two shows at Keller Auditorium in Portland (one at 7 p.m. and one at 9:30 p.m.).