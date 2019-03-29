Charo’s Husband Kjell Rasten’s Official Cause of Death Confirmed to Be Suicide

The official cause of death of Charo’s husband, Kjell Rasten, has been confirmed to be suicide.

According to a coroner’s report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner and obtained by Radar Online, Rasten died “due to single self-inflicted gunshot wound of the head. The manner of death is suicide,” according to the coroner’s report.

The weapon used, a 9mm Walther PPK semi-automatic handgun, had been legally purchased years ago for protection.

Rasten was found by his wife-of-40-years in the backyard of the couple’s Beverly Hills home on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 18.

“He was reportedly found by his wife in the backyard of his residence with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head,” the report reads. “The decedent was reported to have fixed pupils and atonal breathing at the scene and on arrival at the hospital.”

Police and paramedics provided emergency care once they arrived, and Rasten was transported to the hospital, though he failed to improve and was pronounced dead. He was 78.

Although a suicide note was not found, his suicide was reportedly brought on by “his declining health,” according to his son, who told hospital personnel that Rasten “had a history of depression” and that he had been “suffering a lot lately.”

“The decedent had reportedly alluded to ending his life, but his son did not imagine that he would be capable of doing it,” the report read.

According to his son, who arrived at the hospital soon after, Rasten “had a history of depression which was worsened by his declining health.

While Charo had initially released a statement on Feb. 19 addressing her husband’s death, in which she claimed that “the love of my life killed himself,” she did not publicly address her husband’s death until March 20, when she took to Instagram to thank fans for their support.

“Hola amigos, it’s been a month since my husband died. It’s very, very hard,” she said. “want to thank you with all my heart for your help, your prayers, your support. That keeps me going. Thank you, thank you, thank you very much.”

“I’ve been meditating all this month and I want to let you know that my husband supported my music, each performance was there applauding. So happy for me because he knew that I’m happy when I’m performing,” she continued. “In his honor, I want to share with you that I will continue for his legacy and for the love that I have for entertaining to make people happy. Thank you with all my heart, and God bless you all.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).