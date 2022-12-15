'Charlie's Angels' Star Jaclyn Smith Shows off Sexy Workout Moves With Husband Brad Allen

Jaclyn Smith and her husband Brad Allen are making their workouts a little steamy this holiday season. The Charlie's Angels alum, 77, took to Instagram Tuesday to share how she and her heart surgeon husband have kept both their bodies and their marriage strong since 1997.

In the workout video set to New Order's "Blue Monday," Smith and Allen get creative with their calisthenics, as the actress straddles her husband while doing push-ups, completing each rep with a kiss. Allen then get his movement in for the day as he does squats with Smith sitting on his shoulders. "We decided to turn it up a notch with our workouts!" Smith captioned the sweet video.

In the comments section, actor Stephen Baldwin commented cheekily, "Kids pls behave," adding a shocked emoji. This isn't the first time Smith and Allen have shared their dual workouts. Earlier this month, the actress shared a similar video of her and her husband kissing in between push-up and leg lift reps, which she captioned, "It's hard to stay motivated to work out during the holiday season but Brad and I have found a way to have a few laughs while also getting a workout done!"

Allen and Smith have been going strong for 25 years, celebrating their quarter-century wedding anniversary on Oct. 11. To celebrate the occasion, the couple engaged in a social media trend in which they answer questions about one another and their relationship. In the video, Smith and Allen went quiet when asked, "Who is the most patient?" Smith eventually broke the hilarious silence, saying, "Well, I think I'm patient, but..." as Allen joked, "I want to stay married, so... " and pointed to his wife.

While the two couldn't agree on which of them was the most sentimental, they both agreed that Allen is "the first to apologize after an argument" generally. Smith threw her husband under the bus as the one who can't keep a secret, which prompted him to joke, "Oh yeah, I've been a doctor all these years because I can't keep a secret." Smith captioned the video, "Happy 25th anniversary to my guy, my best friend, my partner in life who keeps me laughing through the ups and down and takes such good care of all of us, even my honeybun."