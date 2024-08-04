'Charlie's Angels' Stars Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson Reunited in Rare Moment Last Year

Charlie's Angels stars Jaclyn Smith and Kate Jackson had a quiet reunion in 2023. The two were the original stars of the 1970s ABC crime drama alongside the late Farrah Fawcett. While Smith starred in all five seasons as Kelly Garrett, Jackson only played Sabrina Duncan for the first three seasons. However, that didn't keep them from being friends, as Jackson actually attended Smith's son's wedding last summer.

Smith shared a recap video from the ceremony and celebration on Instagram, and in a brief clip, Smith and Jackson are standing side-by-side. According to ET, Jackson hasn't been seen out in the public for 14 years. After attending the 58th Annual Emmy Awards in 2006 with Smith and Fawcett, Jackson was seen three years later at Fawcett's funeral, marking her final public appearance. Her final acting gig was in a 2007 episode of Criminal Minds.

(Photo: Jaclyn Smith Instagram)

Created by Ivan Goff and Ben Roberts, Charlie's Angels premiered in 1976 and ended in 1981. The series followed the crime-fighting adventures of three working at a private detective agency. Alongside Jackson, Fawcett, and Smith, Cheryl Ladd, Shelley Hack, Tanya Roberts, and David Doyle also starred throughout the show's run. While it ended in the early '80s, Charlie's Angels has gone on to become a cult phenomenon, spawning a media franchise with a film series and a short-lived reboot television show.

Since Kate Jackson makes very rare public appearances, seeing her reunion with Jaclyn Smith was a nice surprise. As for Smith, she is still as active as ever on social media and even occasionally shares clips from her Charlie's Angels days. Most recently, Smith appeared in multiple episodes of All American between 2021 and 2024 as Laura Baker's mother, Wendy Fine. Even though Jackson isn't in the public eye anymore, it does seem like she still catches up with Smith from time to time.

The Charlie's Angel reunion may have been a year ago, but seeing the photo now is as great as ever. Unfortunately, the series isn't streaming anywhere, but it can be purchased on Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play, and Prime Video. It's unknown if it will ever come to streaming in the future, but more classics are being made available, so it's possible it's just a matter of time.