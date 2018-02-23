New Details of Charlie Walk’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Goes Back Over a Decade

Republic Records president and former The Four judge Charlie Walk has been accused of sexual misconduct by five women who worked for his company, showing a pattern of abuse spanning decades.

Walk, who made headlines after being accused of harassment in an open letter by Tristan Coopersmith, a former Walk employee at Columbia records, has since been put on leave from his position at Republic and fired from Fox’s The Four: Battle for Stardom.

In a new report from Rolling Stone, details of alleged harassment from several former employees of Walk show a patter of abuse over decades. The alleged behavior included groping a female employee under her underwear while in a crowded car, The Hollywood Reporter writes, sending inappropriate unsolicited pictures of himself to employees, making lewd comments to female employees and exposing himself.

Walk, who has denied sexual harassment allegations in the past, has denied the claims to Rolling Stone.

“I did not do these things and this is not who I am. Throughout my career I have always sought to conduct myself professionally and appropriately. It is upsetting to be presented with false claims from long ago that I know to be untrue and were never reported. I support the national discussion taking place right now because I believe fully in the importance in treating everyone with respect and dignity at all times,” Walk wrote in an letter to Entertainment Tonight.

Walk’s alleged victims share some common characteristics, all being women in their early 20s who worked in low-level positions and were new to the music industry.

Kate Harold, who was Walk’s assistant at Columbia Records in 2006, recalled an incident in which she attended a dinner with Walk and a number of his business associates.

She excused herself to use the restroom and, when exiting, was confronted by Walk who “was standing right outside the restroom alone” and then “forced his lips on mine with a quick, hard kiss and then rubbed his crotch up against me, letting me basically feel that he had an erection.”

Other women who remained anonymous or used pseudonyms gave detailed accounts of situations where Walk “was very uncomfortably close…as he was talking to me, his hand moved from my neck and shoulder down my back to my ass,” as well as Walk exposing himself to them or sending inappropriate photos of them.

Republic Records is currently investigating the allegations made against the music mogul.