Charlie Sheen Shares Rare Photo of Twin Sons

Charlie Sheen gave his followers a rare glimpse at his personal life on Friday with a photo of his twin sons on Instagram.

Sheen posted a photo of his youngest children, twin boys Max and Bob. The 9-year-olds come from his third marriage to actress Brooke Mueller, and even at a young age, they both bear a striking resemblance to their 53-year-old dad. Sheen plugged what appears to be one of the boys’ Instagram accounts, which is filled with videos about video games.

“Please follow this young man, or his twin bro will be really upset!” Sheen wrote with line breaks.

The young man’s Instagram account leads fans to a Twitch profile and a YouTube channel, where Bob Sheen has posted everything from memes to a short film he directed himself.

Fans flooded the comments with compliments for the Sheen boys, and their famous father. Over the weekend, many dropped in birthday wishes for Sheen, as well. The actor turned 53 on Monday, Sept. 3. They also begged for the return of Sheen’s show, Two and a Half Men, which Sheen seems bizarrely confident will happen one way or another.

Sheen has been threatening the sitcom’s comeback all summer. After the fiasco of Roseanne Barr’s termination from ABC, Sheen decided that the world was ready for his return to the airwaves. Back in May, he posted a photo of a 2003 script, complete with his own signature.

“Adios Roseanne!” he wrote at the time. “Good riddance. Hashtag NOT Winning. The runway is now clear for OUR reboot. #CharlieHarperReturns.”

A surprising number of fans were on board for the reboot, though the series itself has only been over for about three years. They have written hopeful messages in the comments of every post Sheen has made since, begging for news. Sheen left the show in 2011, at the height of his struggles with substance abuse and mental health. He went on a whirlwind press tour decrying CBS, its executives and the show’s producers. Still, Two and a Half Men found a new star in Ashton Kutcher and went on for another four years.

In August, Sheen told Entertainment Tonight that he will be back on TV sooner rather than later.

“I’ve been reading a lot of stuff and meeting with a lot of people,” he said. “So, it’s only a matter of time.”