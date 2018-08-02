Charlie Sheen Claims He’s Been ‘Blacklisted’ From Hollywood and Can’t Afford Child Support

Charlie Sheen says he’s been “blacklisted” in Hollywood and is unable to bring in a steady paycheck in order to afford his child support payments to ex-wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the former Two and a Half Men star filed Wednesday to modify his child support payments to both actresses. In the documents, Sheen said he has been making child support payments to both his exes since the summer of 2016, when he was ordered to pay $55,000 a month to Mueller in August and $20,000 a month to Richards in June. He also says he pays both women 9.5 percent of his gross annual income from all sources in excess of $2.1 million.

But now, Sheen says his income has “changed significantly” and that he has been “unable to find steady work, and have been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry. All of this has resulted in a significant reduction in my earnings.”

As a result of his inability to find work, Sheen alleged he no longer has “sufficient income” to pay the court-ordered child support amounts. He did claim that he is “willing and able to provide child support” to the petitioners, but not at the level currently ordered.

To prove his financial woes, the Anger Management actor filed his income and expense declaration — noting that the forms did not include “additional housing expenses for the children that I have been paying for.” He claimed he is in the middle of a “dire financial crisis” and that his average income is $2,426 — although July’s income was $37,631. His assets, which include checking and saving accounts, stocks and bonds and personal and real estate property, totaled to $5.8 million.

He also claimed that in addition to his child support payments, Sheen has also been unable to pay for his pool and gardening services at his Beverly Hills home.

Sheen shares two children with Mueller — 9-year-old twins Bob and — and two children with Richards — daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13. He also has an adult daughter named Cassandra from another relationship, and a granddaughter, Luna, through Cassandra.

Before claiming he was blacklisted by much of Hollywood, Sheen appeared on KIIS 1065 in Australia at the end of July and said that he “can relate” to Roseanne Barr’s experience over the past several weeks, following her firing from ABC and the cancellation of her top-rated sitcom.

“I can relate to that tone of absolute despair, because it’s not just about herself, it’s about the people that she knows she affected as well,” Sheen said. “What I hear in her voice, trying not to focus on the words but the emotion, is I hear the frustration, pain, there’s such a sadness there.”

Sheen was replaced by Ashton Kutcher on Two and a Half Men when he was fired from the CBS sitcom in 2011 for his own erratic behavior.