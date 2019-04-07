Charlie Sheen’s Brother Emilio Estevez Says Family Is ‘Proud of Him’ for Sobriety After HIV Diagnosis

Emilio Estevez gave a positive update on his brother, Charlie Sheen, who revealed he was HIV positive in 2015 and is staying sober.

In an interview with PEOPLE Now, the Mighty Ducks star said he would definitely work with Sheen again if he found the opportunity, saying the two are “close” on a new project.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When asked how Sheen is doing, Estevez had only good things to say.

“He’s great,” Estevez said. “I mean, he’s very public about where he’s at right now and we’re just proud of him.”

The hosts noted that Sheen recently appeared on the cover of Maxim U.K., which prompted Estevez to joke, “It’s nice work if you can get it.”

Sheen announced in November 2015 he was HIV positive in a Today Show interview, four years after he got the diagnosis. Sheen said he made the public announcement after dealing with a smear campaign and being blackmailed.

“I have to put a stop to this onslaught, this barrage of attacks and of sub-truths and very harmful and mercurial stories that are about me, threatening the health of so many others that couldn’t be further from the truth,” Sheen said at the time.

In a 2016 follow-up interview, Sheen admitted he regretted not being there for his children and the public feud with producer Chuck Lorre that resulted in him being fired from Two and a Half Men.

“I regret not using a condom the one or two times when this whole thing happened. I regret ruining Two and a Half Men. I regret not being more involved in my children’s lives growing up, which I am now. That’s about it,” Sheen said in 2016. “We can only move forward from today. They wouldn’t call it the past if it wasn’t.”

In January, Sheen told Extra he was celebrating one year of sobriety.

Sheen’s life was recently thrust back into the spotlight when ex-wife Denise Richards agreed to join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Richards, who married Aaron Phypers last year, and Sheen are parents to daughters Sam, 14, and Lola Rose, 13. Sheen gave Richards his blessing, but is not planning on appearing in the show.

“I did talk to him about it, because as an actor in this business I respect his opinion,” Richards recently told PEOPLE. “I said, ‘What do you think?’ and he was like, ‘I think it could be really cool.’”

Richards added, “Even if he said, ‘I think this is the dumbest thing you ever did,’ I still would have done the show, but it was interesting to get his side of it. I have a lot of respect for him as the father [of my kids] and also being in this business for as many years as he has.”

As for Estevez, he has been on a media tour for his first film in eight years, The Public. Estevez directed the film, which is set at a Cincinnati library where a group of homeless people stage a sit-in protest. Michael K. Williams, Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater, Jeffrey Wright and Gabrielle Union co-star in the movie with Estevez. Universal released the film on Friday.

Photo credit: Mark Sullivan/WireImage/Getty Images