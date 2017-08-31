Charlie Hunnam Becomes Godfather To Best Friend’s Son

While he may be a big star in the wake of his Sons of Anarchy days, Charlie Hunnam still makes time for his close friends and family. That much was proven when he officially became the godfather of his best friend's son earlier this week.

After a full year we finally did it! #babyjackconroy is baptized! I couldn't think of two better family members to be godparents. As always thank you @alissanoellephotography for capturing our family moments. A post shared by Jennifer Betts Conroy (@jjbetts) on Jul 3, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

As TMZ points out, the King Arthur star attended the baptism ceremony for Jack Conroy, the 1-year-old son of close friends Ryan and Jennifer Betts Conroy.

Up Next: Charlie Hunnam Reveals 'Sons Of Anarchy' Stars' Reaction To 'King Arthur' Role

The ceremony was held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles. As seen the photo above, Hunnam is seen in a blue and tie alongside the proud parents and Jack's godmother, jewelry designer Heather Betts.

"After a full year we finally did it!," Jennifer captioned the photo. "#babyjackconroy is baptized! I couldn't think of two better family members to be godparents."

More: 'Unlikely Duo' Charlie Hunnam And Marilyn Manson Bro Out Hard On Red Carpet

The outlet also points out that Hunnam previously was the best man in the couple's wedding, so this it's no rare task for him to step up for a ceremonial role.

While Hunnam's done with the Sons of Anarchy world for now, he still has a bright career ahead. He started in the medieval action film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword earlier this year and is set to star in the remake of the 1973 prison drama Papillon.