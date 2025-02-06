Charli D’Amelio ‘Knocked Out’ After Broadway Injury

A routine Broadway performance turned dramatic when social media sensation Charli D’Amelio encountered an unexpected stage hazard. The TikTok star, making her Broadway debut in & Juliet, was struck by a descending piece of set equipment during a weekend performance at the Sondheim Theatre.

Initial social media reports suggesting D’Amelio was “knocked out” appear to have been overstated. According to Reddit’s r/Broadway community, audience members seated in “orchestra right” witnessed the incident, noting that while the 20-year-old performer was hit on the forehead by a fly rail carrying scenery, “she was able to get off the stage and was not unconscious.”

One witness noted, “It was clearly going to hit her and it seemed she and the Juliet actress (who was an understudy that night) were off on their blocking or timing when it happened OR whoever was in charge of that fly rail coming down completely missed that those two were standing too far outside of it to make it back under safely.”

The show paused briefly to assess the situation. “They paused the show for about five minutes and then she was back on and dancing,” one attendee shared on social media, noting “she had a mark on her head and everything.” Page Six confirms that while D’Amelio completed the first act, an understudy stepped in for the second half of the performance.

A theater usher, quoted on Reddit, later explained that the incident occurred during a curtain drop when D’Amelio “was not quite clear yet and also it came down a little faster than usual.” The usher added that “she was shaken by the incident” but “was well and back in the show on Sunday.”

Since joining the production in October 2024, D’Amelio has portrayed Charmian, a dance-intensive ensemble role in the jukebox musical. A source told Page Six that the performer “has taken all precautions and was checked out by a medic” and is “back to work and doing fine.” The show, which debuted in 2019, offers a fresh take on Shakespeare’s classic by reimagining what would have happened if Juliet had survived.

This isn’t D’Amelio’s first brush with stage challenges. Reddit users note she had previously needed to exit another January performance at intermission while also “recovering from a back injury.” The star, who rose to fame on TikTok before competing on Dancing With the Stars, has extended her contract with the production through April 6. While representatives haven’t issued an official statement about the accident, sources indicate D’Amelio is doing well and continuing her Broadway run.