Channing Tatum to Voice Chainsaw-Wielding George Washington in New Netflix Movie

Channing Tatum is set to star in Netflix's upcoming animated film America: The Motion Picture. Set to voice the first American president, George Washington, Tatum sits alongside a number of other big names set to play key roles as well. The film is set to start streaming on the popular platform on June 30 and fans are anticipating its premiere.

His character will assemble a team as they go head-to-head with Benedict Arnold and King James. According to Collider.com, a few of his cohorts include Sam Adams, renowened scientist Thomas Edison and equestrian Paul Revere. The Magic Mike actor will be a producer alongside Reid Carolin, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Other big-named actors and actresses will voice various characters, including Mission Impossible star Simon Pegg as King James, Judy Greer as Martha Dandridge, Raoul Trujillo as Geronimo, along with Olivia Munn, Will Forte, and Andy Samberg.

Channing Tatum is George Washington!

Olivia Munn is Thomas Edison!

Other actors are other characters! Time to officially reveal the cast of AMERICA: THE MOTION PICTURE, crossing rivers to deliver you to a prosperous new horizon on June 30. pic.twitter.com/PWy1Yo62ms — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 27, 2021

While this is exciting news for both Tatum and fans, his personal life isn't the smoothest ride at the moment as he continues his divorce battle with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. Tatum recently filed court documents asking the judge in the ongoing divorce case to set a trial date to go over the former couple's decision of "child support, spousal support, and division of property." The documents show that Tatum is also requesting the court to decide on "reimbursements and credits" for the support that's already been given between the two.

Typically, issues such as this would be handled in private between attorneys, but the actor's team says the trial should last about five hours and cold be finished in one day. According to sources, Dewan would like to quickly handle their dispute and move on with her life alongside fiancé Steve Kazee and their son Callum Michael Rebel Kazee. It didn't take long for things to take a quick turn after it was announced that the former Step Up stars were going their separate ways. While things seemed quiet at the beginning, reports then stated that the pair weren't getting along as well as some had thought and hoped. Instead, heading down a path of a lot of back-and-forths.