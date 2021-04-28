Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Set to Face off in Heated Court Dispute

✖

Channing Tatum would like to see his ex-wife Jenna Dewan in court to discuss the division of their finances. Tatum has filed court documents asking the judge in the ongoing divorce case to set a trial date to go over the former couple's decision of "child support, spousal support, and division of property."

The documents show the Magic Mike actor is also requesting the court to decide on "reimbursements and credits" for the support that's already been given between the two. Dewan is being represented by powerhouse attorney Samanta Spector, so it's believed she (and her finances) are in good hands. Typically, issues of this nature would be handled in private between attorneys, but Tatum's team says the trial should last about five hours and could be finished in one day.

The Blast reports sources close to the two stars say Dewan would like to quickly settle the issue and adjust back to her normal life with fiance Steve Kazee and new baby Callum Michael Rebel Kazee. Dewan began dating Tatum back in their Step Up days, and were eventually married in 2009. The couple shares a daughter, Everly Tatum, 7.

Dewan recently released her new self-help book, "Gracefully You: How to Live Your Best Life Every Day," in 2019. In which, she addresses the very public 2018 break up. “I’d come to realize the dynamic I was in wasn’t serving me nor was it serving my daughter,” the actor-dancer wrote, according to People. “First and foremost I had to accept the realization this isn’t working and had moved into hurting.”

“The public saw Channing and I in this idealized romanticized light,” she also wrote about that time. “This made things difficult for me because I like being as honest and real as I can.”

“Here’s the honest truth about my breakup: Yes, I carried a rose quartz in my bra and yes, I took herbal supplements to help me heal, but also my mom flew in to be by my side and I called my friends late at night to sob into their ears,” she wrote in the book (via Us Weekly). “You need to embrace it all and allow everything positive and productive to be part of the process. It is very important to surround yourself with people who lift you up, make you feel love and appreciated.”