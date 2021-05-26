Channing Tatum Gets Super NSFW in Nude Behind-the-Scenes Mirror Selfie

✖

Channing Tatum stripped it down in his most revealing selfie yet! The Magic Mike actor was in his trailer on set for his new film Lost City of D when he showed a naked photo of himself on his Instagram account admitting that he was going to have to prepare his mom for the upcoming scene he was about to shoot. Tatum posed showing off his very toned physique, while using an emoji to hide his lower half, yet somehow it was still one of his most revealing photos yet.

"You know when you in the make-up trailer a—hole naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s— on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie," he captioned according to E!, while also adding, "And yes I'm flexing so hard i got a cramp." While it may appear seamless for the actor to be in such good shape, it's not; he does work hard for it. Like most, at the beginning of quarantine in early 2020, Tatum indulged in his new ways of living, but admitted he quickly snapped out of it and did what he could to keep in shape.

"For the first week, I'd say week or two weeks, I definitely was just drinking beers and riding dirk bikes and I was like, 'I can't do this for like, two months.' Like, 'This is bad,'" he recalled during an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "And then me and my buddy, we just went really, really hard. We started training every day. And it was great. I mean, I came out a completely new person."

While it didn't take long for Tatum to want to get back in the gym, Will Smith recently opened up about wanting to do the same after months-and-months of late night snacks. The Fresh Prince of Bel Air actor took to social media to share a photo of himself topless in his underwear and told everyone he was in the "worst shape of his life." From that he made a public vow to get back in shape. "I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins...this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!" he wrote.