Channing Tatum Shares Rare Video of His Daughter Everly on Sweet Daddy-Daughter Date

Former couple Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan often share photos of their daughter Everly, always being careful to make sure her face is not visible. Tatum managed to do this on his Instagram Story Friday night, even as he shared photos and videos from a fun father-daughter date in Las Vegas. The videos also marked a brief return to social media for the Magic Mike star, who told fans in August he was taking a break.

Tatum shared a series of photos showing Everly, 6, behind the wheel of a Mario Kart arcade game. A video clip showed Everly besting her dad in a game of whack-a-mole.

“We are so in right now,” he wrote on one video. In another, he joked, “Game was rigged!! For real I lost and as you can see I was all in trying my heart out!”

Tatum also shared a clip of the Bellagio water show, then clips of Everly dancing to the Toy Story song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.” Other clips showed her dancing to Post Malone’s “Congratulations,” the Super Mario Bros. theme and Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” notes Entertainment Tonight.

In every photo and even in the videos, Tatum made sure Everly’s full face was never visible. Tatum and Dewan have kept Everly’s privacy in tact while still sharing updates on her life with fans by obscuring her face. For example, Dewan shared a photo of Everly on her sixth birthday in June, but the photo was from behind.

Tatum and Dewan split last year and have already reached a joint custody agreement to make sure Everly spends time with both parents. When they announced their split, the couple pointed out there were “no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision.”

The new Las Vegas posts came after Tatum announced on Aug. 7 he was taking a break from social media. He has not posted a longer-lasting Instagram post since then.

“I’m gonna take a break and come off socials for a minute. I’ve been trying to get inspired and create again. And to be honest, I don’t really feel, or at least I haven’t felt, very creative on social in the last couple years now,” Tatum wrote in August. “I’m gonna go and be just in the real world for a while and off my phone.”

“I’ll probably come back at some point,” Tatum continued. “But if I do, I want to have a clear point of view of why I’m on here and what I’m putting out there. Love ya! See ya after a while!”

Tatum is reportedly dating singer Jessie J, while Dewan is expecting a baby with actor Steve Kazee.

In an excerpt from her new book Gracefully You, Dewan compared the divorce to a “tumbling avalanche.”

“The separation tested me in ways I hadn’t thought possible. I started to wonder if everything I believed in and always talked about was real. Could anyone or anything ever be trusted?” Dewan wrote, later adding, “I was learning things about my ex most people wouldn’t have to face — and over the internet, as it was happening… There I was, on a plane, alone, finding out about his new relationship. I was blindsided.”

Photo credit: Getty Images