Channing Tatum Returns to Instagram With New Photo as Jenna Dewan Appears on AMAs

Channing Tatum posted a soulful selfie on Instagram this weekend, just before his ex-wife Jenna Dewan showed off her baby bump at the AMAs. Tatum has been on a break from social media since August, when he announced that he needed time to “get inspired and create again.” It appears that time off has served him well, though he is not done reflecting yet.

Tatum’s post on Saturday morning included two screenshots from The Pattern — an astrology app Tatum has been a fan of for a while — and two selfies. The pictures showed Tatum lying face down in bed, burying his face in his pillow. He wore no shirt, and his hair was still buzzed down nearly to his scalp. The photos were filtered black and white.

Tatum’s personally curated post from The Pattern was dated on Saturday, early in the morning. It encouraged Tatum to stay on the path he was on, even if it was difficult.

“You’re in the middle of a life-changing time period,” it read. “The intention is transformation, but try not to judge the way in which this happens. Even though it may feel uncomfortable, what you’re going through is intentional. What seems bad could end up being the best thing for you, so don’t fight against the current. You’re halfway through the ten months in this cycle.”

“You’re being taken where you need to go and pushed past your limits,” it continued. “This incredible cycle is shattering what has served you in the past and how you once defined yourself. It’s like being hit by lightning, but in a good way — cracking you open so more light gets in.”

In the caption, Tatum encouraged this metaphorical lighting to “bring it,” with a few emphatic emojis. The star got a lot of positive words in the comments of his post, with friends and followers encouraging him to keep this self-improvement kick going.

“This energy all through 2020!” wrote The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s Kalen Allen.

“When you’ve got a little princess you get hit and get back up,” added artist Lee Jeffries. “And do it. Again and again. But you got a hug from me whenever you need it.”

Tatum has been espousing the value of The Pattern since this summer, when he posted a video on Twitter that quickly went viral. At the time, he marveled at how accurate and useful the advice he got there was.

“I don’t even know if anyone should know this stuff,” Tatum said. “I was just in therapy yesterday — and yeah, I’m in therapy, whatever, everybody should be in therapy — and I just get a notification on my phone this morning – whoops — pops up, and, using the exact words we were using in therapy… Is the phone listening? Are you listening through the phone?”